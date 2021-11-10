Arvest Bank Trust Division Invests $287,000 in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at $639,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 57.4% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 18,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Amgen by 7.0% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 291,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,972,000 after buying an additional 19,135 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at $877,000. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,026,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,344. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $120.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.47 and a 12-month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.81.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

