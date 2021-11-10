Arvest Bank Trust Division Makes New $251,000 Investment in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.2% in the second quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 84,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,867,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,814,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the second quarter worth about $13,330,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 0.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 72,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,568,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Global Payments by 87.6% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 425,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,803,000 after purchasing an additional 198,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $226.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.24.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $132.36. The stock had a trading volume of 22,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,350. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.61 and a twelve month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

