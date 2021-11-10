Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 7.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Ashland Global updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Ashland Global stock traded up $2.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.99. 15,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,923. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05. Ashland Global has a 52-week low of $73.18 and a 52-week high of $99.88. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ASH. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.22.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $104,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashland Global stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 31,248 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Ashland Global worth $18,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.