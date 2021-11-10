Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Hits New 12-Month High at $6,409.43

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 6,409.43 ($83.74) and last traded at GBX 6,373.49 ($83.27), with a volume of 213724 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,258 ($81.76).

AHT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,280 ($68.98) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,350 ($69.90) to GBX 5,700 ($74.47) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashtead Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,364 ($70.08).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,807.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,404.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.01 billion and a PE ratio of 34.84.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

