AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Price Target Raised to $35.00

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMK opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.74. AssetMark Financial has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,333.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 5.88.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 9,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $253,741.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 34,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $903,776.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMK. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after acquiring an additional 41,825 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 291.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 90,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 8.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 51.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 32,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 27.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 854,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,940,000 after buying an additional 185,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

Featured Article: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.