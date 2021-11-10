Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARZGY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARZGY traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,381. Assicurazioni Generali has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.39.

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

