Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 47.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,822 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,030 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 30.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,656,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125,526 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 34.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,756,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,322 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 28.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,654,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,265 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 4.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,289,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,194,000 after acquiring an additional 138,776 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,758,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,492,000 after acquiring an additional 88,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $23.38 on Wednesday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.40.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ASB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

In other news, Director John F. Bergstrom acquired 50,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $92,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

