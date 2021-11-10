Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Shares of Asure Software stock opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The firm has a market cap of $182.69 million, a PE ratio of 238.25 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Asure Software from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Asure Software by 1,927.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 42,144 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Asure Software by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Asure Software by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 20,277 shares in the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

