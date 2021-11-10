Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) PT Raised to $14.00

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of ASUR opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average of $8.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.68 million, a P/E ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 0.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,184,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,379,000 after buying an additional 10,180 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 103.7% in the second quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,483,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,158,000 after buying an additional 755,282 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 9.1% in the second quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after buying an additional 105,040 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Asure Software by 2.6% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,128,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,008,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Asure Software by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 879,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 51,398 shares during the period. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

