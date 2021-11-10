Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) PT Raised to $14.00

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of ASUR opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average of $8.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.68 million, a P/E ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 1.17.
Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Asure Software Company Profile
Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.
See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?
Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.