Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.25 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.72. Asure Software has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $9.94.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Asure Software from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 31.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 102.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 20,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 1,927.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 42,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

