ATC Coin One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.00 (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. ATC Coin has a market capitalization of $545,030.92 and $3.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATC Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ATC Coin has traded 110.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ATC Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.34 or 0.00385969 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00004935 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000368 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About ATC Coin

ATC Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

ATC Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.