Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aterian Inc. is a technology-enabled consumer products platform which builds, acquires and partners with e-commerce brands by harnessing proprietary software and an agile supply chain to create selling consumer products. Aterian Inc., formerly known as Mohawk Group Holdings Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Aterian alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ATER. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Aterian in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aterian currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATER opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.74. Aterian has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $48.99.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $68.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.03 million. Aterian had a negative net margin of 75.72% and a negative return on equity of 70.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aterian will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $73,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 259,406 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,563. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aterian (ATER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.