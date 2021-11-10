Athena Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATHN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATHN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.04. Athena Technology Acquisition shares last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 34,492 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.93.

Get Athena Technology Acquisition alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Athena Technology Acquisition stock. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATHN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 101,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA owned approximately 0.29% of Athena Technology Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kennesaw, Georgia.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Athena Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athena Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.