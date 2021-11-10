Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlas had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Atlas stock opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.16. Atlas has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Atlas alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.65%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATCO. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Atlas in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlas stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,078,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.25% of Atlas worth $43,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.