Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.400-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $94.07. The company had a trading volume of 684,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.05 and a 200-day moving average of $96.98. Atmos Energy has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $104.99.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

ATO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus downgraded Atmos Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded Atmos Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atmos Energy stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 911,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.70% of Atmos Energy worth $87,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.