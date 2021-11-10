Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atotech had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $383.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE ATC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.54. 27,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,606. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.87. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Atotech has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $26.67.

ATC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Atotech from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atotech stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Atotech Company Profile

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

