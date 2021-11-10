ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Price Target Increased to C$63.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$63.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cormark upped their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.50 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$50.33.

ATA stock opened at C$51.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.93. The firm has a market cap of C$4.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.44. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 12-month low of C$17.94 and a 12-month high of C$51.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.13.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$510.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$461.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 2.0599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Simon Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.25, for a total transaction of C$221,261.00. Also, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$221,100.00.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

