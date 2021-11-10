Audius Market Capitalization Achieves $1.15 Billion (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. Audius has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and approximately $49.07 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius coin can now be purchased for about $2.28 or 0.00003537 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Audius has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00053674 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.52 or 0.00214944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.81 or 0.00091255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Audius

Audius is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,061,025,641 coins and its circulating supply is 504,078,968 coins. The official website for Audius is audius.co . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

