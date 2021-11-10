Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate. The company’s lead drug includes Voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada. “

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bloom Burton began coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

AUPH stock opened at $30.06 on Monday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $33.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.65.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.22% and a negative net margin of 215.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Neil Solomons sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $1,423,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 447,500 shares of company stock worth $11,341,450 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,627,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,601 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,069,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,032 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $17,728,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 211.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 594,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,163,000 after acquiring an additional 403,950 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 902,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,976,000 after acquiring an additional 291,672 shares during the period. 38.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.