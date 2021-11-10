Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATDRY shares. Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

ATDRY stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $2.34.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

