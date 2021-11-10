Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,260,807 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 200,811 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $368,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC raised its position in Autodesk by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,619 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,122,000 after buying an additional 33,239 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Autodesk by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 974,799 shares of the software company’s stock worth $284,544,000 after buying an additional 50,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Autodesk by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 798,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $237,778,000 after buying an additional 259,899 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth $9,073,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 380.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

ADSK opened at $329.40 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.30 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a PE ratio of 55.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.36.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $338.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.50.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,588,448.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total transaction of $696,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

