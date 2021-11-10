Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Shares Gap Up to $5.56

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.56, but opened at $6.82. Autolus Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 141,557 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AUTL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autolus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.43.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.29.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 5,610.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUTL. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,280,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $12,279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

About Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

