Autolus Therapeutics plc Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.95) Per Share (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Autolus Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.95) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.04). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.70) EPS.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,610.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AUTL. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.43.

AUTL stock opened at $6.81 on Monday. Autolus Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $12.28. The stock has a market cap of $495.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 173.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 95,131 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,408,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,225,000 after purchasing an additional 875,067 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $863,000. 33.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

