AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $237.93.
AVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, September 24th.
In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $392,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total value of $336,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,103 shares of company stock valued at $5,719,115 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE AVB traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $240.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,318. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $154.84 and a 12 month high of $241.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.90.
AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.97%.
About AvalonBay Communities
AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.
