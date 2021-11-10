AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $237.93.

AVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $392,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total value of $336,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,103 shares of company stock valued at $5,719,115 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,965,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,141,000 after purchasing an additional 64,224 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 8.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 20,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 16.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 238,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,038,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVB traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $240.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,318. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $154.84 and a 12 month high of $241.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.90.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.97%.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

