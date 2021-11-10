Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.100-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Avanos Medical from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered Avanos Medical from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of AVNS traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.13. Avanos Medical has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.45. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Avanos Medical will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Oleary acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.63 per share, for a total transaction of $158,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,347 shares in the company, valued at $991,505.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avanos Medical stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 256.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 372,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268,465 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.78% of Avanos Medical worth $13,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

