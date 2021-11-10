Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Receives $44.61 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.47.
AVTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.
AVTR traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,157,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,108,279. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 49.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.34 and a 200-day moving average of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Avantor has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $44.37.
In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $696,710.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $5,986,881.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 558,683 shares of company stock valued at $22,534,592 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 444,541.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,410,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,850 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,234,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,341 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,224,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,760 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,315,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 1,967.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,543,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.
About Avantor
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.
