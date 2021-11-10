Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Receives $44.61 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.47.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

AVTR traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,157,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,108,279. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 49.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.34 and a 200-day moving average of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Avantor has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $696,710.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $5,986,881.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 558,683 shares of company stock valued at $22,534,592 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 444,541.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,410,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,850 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,234,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,341 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,224,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,760 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,315,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 1,967.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,543,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

