Avast (LON:AVST) Sets New 12-Month High at $5,656.00

Shares of Avast Plc (LON:AVST) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5,656 ($73.90) and last traded at GBX 565.60 ($7.39), with a volume of 5769729 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 565 ($7.38).

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVST. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.64) price objective on shares of Avast in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.64) price objective on shares of Avast in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Avast to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.38) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.88) target price on shares of Avast in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 528 ($6.90).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 577.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 530.86. The company has a market capitalization of £5.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

