Avast (LON:AVST) Sets New 12-Month High at $5,656.00

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2021

Shares of Avast Plc (LON:AVST) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5,656 ($73.90) and last traded at GBX 565.60 ($7.39), with a volume of 5769729 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 565 ($7.38).

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVST. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.64) price objective on shares of Avast in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.64) price objective on shares of Avast in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Avast to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.38) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.88) target price on shares of Avast in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 528 ($6.90).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 577.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 530.86. The company has a market capitalization of £5.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29.

About Avast (LON:AVST)

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

