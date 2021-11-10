AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) and Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) Critical Comparison

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Biofrontera and AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biofrontera -59.70% -119.88% -24.78% AVEO Pharmaceuticals -398.34% -107.25% -58.70%

0.2% of Biofrontera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Biofrontera and AVEO Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biofrontera 0 0 0 0 N/A AVEO Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 156.94%. Given AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AVEO Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Biofrontera.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Biofrontera and AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biofrontera $36.19 million 3.96 -$14.88 million ($0.77) -6.56 AVEO Pharmaceuticals $6.02 million 41.11 -$35.58 million ($1.98) -3.64

Biofrontera has higher revenue and earnings than AVEO Pharmaceuticals. Biofrontera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AVEO Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Biofrontera has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AVEO Pharmaceuticals beats Biofrontera on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Biofrontera Company Profile

Biofrontera AG engages in the development, sale and distribution of dermatological drugs and medical cosmetics for the care, protection and treatment of the skin. Its products include Ameluz, BF-RhodolesXepi and Belixos. The company was founded by Hermann Lübbert in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E. Weg on October 19, 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

