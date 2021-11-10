AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) released its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.25% and a negative net margin of 398.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS.

NASDAQ AVEO traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.20. 394,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,219. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVEO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AVEO Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

In other AVEO Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Michael P. Bailey purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

