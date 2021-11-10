AvePoint (AVPT) to Release Earnings on Monday

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect AvePoint to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($3.04). The company had revenue of $45.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.65 million. On average, analysts expect AvePoint to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AvePoint stock opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. AvePoint has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.07.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVPT. William Blair began coverage on AvePoint in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.45 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on AvePoint in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on AvePoint in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AvePoint in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on AvePoint in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

In other news, Chairman Xunkai Gong acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $241,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tianyi Jiang acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $936,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,250. 21.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

