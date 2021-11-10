Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $27.25, but opened at $31.99. Avid Technology shares last traded at $32.29, with a volume of 5,893 shares changing hands.

The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Avid Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

AVID has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avid Technology from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

In related news, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 5,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $162,415.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 678,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,888,332.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $32,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,300 shares of company stock worth $200,751. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 7,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 55.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.60.

About Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID)

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

