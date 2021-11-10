Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.180-$1.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $398 million-$404 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $395.49 million.

Shares of Avid Technology stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.25. 985,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,927. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.60. Avid Technology has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $40.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVID shares. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avid Technology from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other news, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 5,836 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $162,415.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 678,704 shares in the company, valued at $18,888,332.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $32,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,300 shares of company stock worth $200,751. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

