Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Avinger in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 102.07% and a negative net margin of 160.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Avinger stock opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. Avinger has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $2.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 5.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avinger by 20.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avinger by 122.0% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

