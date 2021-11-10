Avista (NYSE:AVA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.930-$2.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.960-$2.160 EPS.

Shares of Avista stock opened at $40.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.84. Avista has a 52-week low of $36.09 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Avista had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Avista will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4225 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.45%.

AVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Avista from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avista from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

In other news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $47,925.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at $102,896.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi B. Stanley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $40,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,643 shares of company stock valued at $109,481. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avista stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 429,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.62% of Avista worth $18,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

