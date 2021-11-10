aWSB Market Capitalization Tops $161,595.68 (aWSB)

aWSB (CURRENCY:aWSB) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. Over the last seven days, aWSB has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. aWSB has a total market cap of $161,595.68 and approximately $29,553.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aWSB coin can now be bought for about $26.43 or 0.00038494 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get aWSB alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.23 or 0.00074604 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00077302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.80 or 0.00098726 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68,258.59 or 0.99396431 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,812.44 or 0.07007751 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00019809 BTC.

aWSB Profile

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

aWSB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aWSB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aWSB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aWSB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aWSB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aWSB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.