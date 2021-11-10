Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:AXSM traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.77. The company had a trading volume of 775,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,029. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $87.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 122.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,980 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.84% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $21,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

