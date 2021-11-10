Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Gap Up to $40.20

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.20, but opened at $42.50. Axsome Therapeutics shares last traded at $39.19, with a volume of 18,551 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.65.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.03. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,614,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,350,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares during the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,332,000 after buying an additional 121,700 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 748,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,477,000 after buying an additional 120,909 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,412,000 after buying an additional 159,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,158,000 after buying an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

