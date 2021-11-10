AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 699,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,911 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AXT were worth $7,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in AXT by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 24,271 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AXT by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 21,952 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in AXT by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 20,265 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AXT in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of AXT in the 1st quarter worth $576,000. 58.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AXTI opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $388.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 2.20. AXT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.51.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 million. AXT had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 6.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AXT, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AXT from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AXT in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on AXT in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.96.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

