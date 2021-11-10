Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.28.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AZUL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.80 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Azul in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Azul by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Azul by 845.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Azul by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azul during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZUL traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.54. 49,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,403,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.33. Azul has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $29.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.56.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $321.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.06 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Azul will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

