B. Riley Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Service Properties Trust in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.35 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Service Properties Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 25.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

SVC opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Service Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $15.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.36%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 954.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

