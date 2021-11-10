Badger DAO (BADGER) Trading Up 19.7% This Week

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $358.07 million and approximately $28.31 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Badger DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $34.81 or 0.00051900 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Badger DAO has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00050463 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.90 or 0.00224979 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.63 or 0.00091888 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Badger DAO Coin Profile

Badger DAO is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,285,849 coins. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

