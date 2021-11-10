Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 270,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of indie Semiconductor as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INDI. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,912,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. 21.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INDI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.55.

NASDAQ INDI opened at $12.84 on Wednesday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $14.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.25.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 million. As a group, research analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

