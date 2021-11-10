Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bain Capital Venture Investors LLC acquired a new position in Flywire in the second quarter valued at $607,675,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Flywire in the second quarter valued at $3,674,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Flywire in the second quarter valued at $2,756,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Flywire in the second quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Flywire in the second quarter valued at $1,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Flywire from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Flywire from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $44.35 on Wednesday. Flywire Co. has a 1-year low of $27.63 and a 1-year high of $57.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

