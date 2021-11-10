Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,545 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,932,525 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $609,855,000 after buying an additional 138,583 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 1.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,737,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $240,861,000 after buying an additional 36,379 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 21.1% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,450,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $127,559,000 after buying an additional 252,405 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,388 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $100,084,000 after buying an additional 21,124 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 16.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,087,794 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $96,857,000 after buying an additional 150,934 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maximus alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 6,234 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $518,668.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $481,561.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,286 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,595. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

MMS opened at $85.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.76. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.65 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.