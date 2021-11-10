Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.58 Million Investment in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,581,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 42,492 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 46.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GT opened at $23.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 2.02. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.79.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.46. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

