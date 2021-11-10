Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 53,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 334,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,933,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 12.7% in the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 39,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 430.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 196,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,518,000 after buying an additional 159,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 101.1% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 26,548 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,952. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AFL opened at $56.28 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $57.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.98.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

