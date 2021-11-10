Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Banco BPM in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy.

Get Banco BPM alerts:

OTCMKTS:BNCZF opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. Banco BPM has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $3.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.76.

Banco BPM S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Banco BPM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BPM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.