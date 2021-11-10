Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBDO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0031 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend by 64.8% over the last three years.

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. Banco Bradesco has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average is $3.88. The firm has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Banco Bradesco stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,850 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

