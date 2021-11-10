Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 12.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,395 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in NVR were worth $61,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in NVR by 10.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 21 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in NVR by 14.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 16 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVR by 18.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in NVR by 4.3% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in NVR by 4.7% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,399.00.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,200.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,875.20 and a 12-month high of $5,332.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4,966.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4,975.92.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $65.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 338.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total value of $5,143,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $7,200,494. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4,860.00 per share, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.