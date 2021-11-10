Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 965,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,199 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.60% of Darling Ingredients worth $65,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $5,326,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,773 shares in the company, valued at $49,669,497.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $765,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $81.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.17. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.09 and a 1 year high of $85.98.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

